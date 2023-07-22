SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 5.8%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.39. 6,112,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 14,268,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $687.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. Research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other SoundHound AI news, VP Majid Emami sold 68,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $302,031.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 301,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,139.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 192,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $685,793.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,956.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 68,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $302,031.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 301,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,139.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 676,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,342 in the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 25.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.