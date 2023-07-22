Sourceless 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,366.04 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $609.11 million and approximately $2,366.04 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021658 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014131 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,853.21 or 1.00054304 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02604611 USD and is down -8.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,442.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.