Sourceless (STR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,366.01

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Sourceless has a total market cap of $609.07 million and approximately $2,366.01 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00021345 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014189 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,832.01 or 1.00031714 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Sourceless is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02604611 USD and is down -8.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,442.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

