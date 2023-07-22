SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.10. SouthGobi Resources shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

SouthGobi Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 62.38.

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.78 million for the quarter.

About SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. The company primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. Its flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

