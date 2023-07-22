Southwestern Energy’s (SWN) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SWN. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southwestern Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.19.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

SWN opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $8.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 133.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 80,088 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 47.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 184.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

