SPACE ID (ID) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $92.48 million and $9.85 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,837,066 tokens. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 356,837,066.17843705 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.26241355 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $11,686,431.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars.

