Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Trading Up 28.6%

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 28.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 343,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 115,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sparta Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$8.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.42.

About Sparta Capital

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It offers viable options for helping manufacturers reduce waste, save resources, save money, and lower their carbon footprint; upcycles end-of-life electronic components; and sequesters C02 emissions through waste diversion and converts biomass waste into consumables.

