SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $126.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.74.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

