SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 33,015 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 171% compared to the average daily volume of 12,199 put options.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of XHB opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $760,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 170.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

