Spectra Products (CVE:SSA) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Spectra Products Inc. (CVE:SSA – Get Free Report) were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 17,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 18,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Spectra Products Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a current ratio of 12.17 and a quick ratio of 11.32. The company has a market cap of C$3.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Spectra Products Company Profile

Spectra Inc, through its subsidiary Spectra Products Inc, manufactures and markets bus and truck transportation safety equipment in Canada, China, and the United States. It offers brake and wheel-end monitoring equipment as an after-market product. The company also provides Brake Safe, a visual brake stroke indicator system that permits vehicle drivers and maintenance personnel to visually determine the brake adjustment condition of a truck, trailer, or bus equipped with an air activated brake system; and Brake Inspector, an electronic version of Brake Safe, which offers an in-cab display of air brake status and permits diagnosis of various existing and potential brake problems.

Further Reading

