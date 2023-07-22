Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Purchased by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for 1.3% of Tevis Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,462,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 970,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after buying an additional 61,540 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $18.66 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $20.12.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.