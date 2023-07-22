Stifel Nicolaus Boosts KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $75.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.57.

KBR opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. KBR has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at $948,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $142,050.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,850,216.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,656 shares of company stock worth $7,565,090. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in KBR by 9,478.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after buying an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $63,463,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in KBR by 8,845.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 813,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,776,000 after buying an additional 804,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $22,631,000.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

