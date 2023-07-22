Stifel Nicolaus Raises ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target to $88.00

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ESAB. CL King assumed coverage on ESAB in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ESAB in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an in-line rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ESAB from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.33.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Trading Down 1.5 %

ESAB stock opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ESAB has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.84.

ESAB Increases Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,163.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,163.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $118,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,838.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ESAB

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ESAB by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.