StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amedisys from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.21.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Price Performance

AMED stock opened at $91.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.83 and its 200 day moving average is $84.98. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $131.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,934,000 after buying an additional 50,090 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 26.3% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 174,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Amedisys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.