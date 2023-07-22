StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Atlantic American from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American Price Performance

Atlantic American stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

Atlantic American Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar increased its position in Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Free Report ) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Atlantic American makes up about 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.