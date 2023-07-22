StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Atlantic American from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.
Atlantic American Price Performance
Atlantic American stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.
Atlantic American Company Profile
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
