StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Up 17.4 %

Shares of EDUC opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Educational Development had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDUC. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Educational Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Educational Development by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

