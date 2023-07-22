StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Stock Performance
NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.
Euro Tech Company Profile
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Euro Tech
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.