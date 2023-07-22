StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Stock Performance
Shares of FORD opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $9.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 41.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Forward Industries
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.