StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FORD opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $9.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 41.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.