StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Stock Performance
LITB stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $153.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $147.78 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LightInTheBox
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.