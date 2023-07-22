StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

LITB stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $153.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $147.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

About LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

