StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex Stock Down 6.8 %

MCHX stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $83.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marchex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marchex by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marchex in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,828,000. Institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

