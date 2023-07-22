StockNews.com Downgrades CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CEMEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America cut CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.62.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Stock Down 0.6 %

CX stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $7.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 5.13%. Analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 23,725 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 53,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,277,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,789,000 after acquiring an additional 270,749 shares during the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CEMEX

(Get Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.