StockNews.com Lowers Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Banco Santander-Chile Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE:BSAC opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $21.01. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89.
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $477.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
