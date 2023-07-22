StockNews.com Lowers Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

NYSE:BSAC opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $21.01. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $477.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 453.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 83,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 40,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

