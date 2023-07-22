StockNews.com Lowers Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

ES has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.69.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE ES opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $94.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.25.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 215,762 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

