StockNews.com Lowers FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FSBW opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $249.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.02. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $37.39.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.20. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $143,841.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 188.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

