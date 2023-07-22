StockNews.com Upgrades DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Hold

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

DURECT Stock Down 7.3 %

DURECT stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.49. DURECT has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DURECT

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 187.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DURECT will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in DURECT by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DURECT by 5,370.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

