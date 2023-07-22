Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 5,787 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,722,000 after buying an additional 4,101,975 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,051,000 after buying an additional 1,321,601 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,687 shares of company stock worth $2,471,690. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average is $61.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.