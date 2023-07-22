Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,679 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.43% of Sunnova Energy International worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOVA. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.44. 4,531,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.04. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

