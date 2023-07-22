Susquehanna Cuts Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $550.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $454.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.92. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $381.55 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

