Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $159.54

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $159.54 and last traded at $154.98, with a volume of 4022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SZKMY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Suzuki Motor from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Suzuki Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Suzuki Motor Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.31 and a 200 day moving average of $141.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor ( OTCMKTS:SZKMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.20. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.