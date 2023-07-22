Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $159.54

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $159.54 and last traded at $154.98, with a volume of 4022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SZKMY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Suzuki Motor from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Suzuki Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
Suzuki Motor Stock Up 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.31 and a 200 day moving average of $141.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Suzuki Motor
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.