SYM FINANCIAL Corp Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.1% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

