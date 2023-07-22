SYM FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,041,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $71.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $72.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

