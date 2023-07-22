Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.52

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and traded as high as $0.56. Synlogic shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 124,208 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYBX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Synlogic from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.
Synlogic Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synlogic
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synlogic by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Synlogic by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 73,422 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.
Synlogic Company Profile
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.
