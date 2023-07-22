Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.52

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBXGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and traded as high as $0.56. Synlogic shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 124,208 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYBX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Synlogic from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Synlogic Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 5,952.43% and a negative return on equity of 71.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synlogic, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synlogic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synlogic by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Synlogic by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 73,422 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

Further Reading

