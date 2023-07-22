Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,667 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $134.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.88. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.96%.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

