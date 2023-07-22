TD Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 48,220 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after buying an additional 26,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,693. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $47.92.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1161 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

