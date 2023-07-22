TD Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in FedEx by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,082,000 after buying an additional 500,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,387,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $240,255,000 after buying an additional 54,618 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.67. 1,786,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,182. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $265.60. The company has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

