TD Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 838 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its stake in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 3,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3,375.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,736 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 568.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $582.02. The company had a trading volume of 810,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $614.36. The firm has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.99, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,762.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total transaction of $213,458.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,963. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,762.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

