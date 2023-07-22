TD Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

TD Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $577.67 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $39.44.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

