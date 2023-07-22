TD Capital Management LLC Has $13.27 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 277,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,846 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 1.6% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $13,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.72. 575,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,958. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $48.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

