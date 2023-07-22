TD Capital Management LLC Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.99. 25,514,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,116,315. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.35. The company has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.