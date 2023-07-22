TD Capital Management LLC Invests $60,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $9,242,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $306,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 184.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 166,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $218,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $29.44 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,719. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.50. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

