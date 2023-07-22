TD Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

TD Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 80,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 404,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,126 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,671,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,948. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.