TD Capital Management LLC Sells 10,109 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

TD Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,109 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for 2.4% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $19,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXUS. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 69.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 259.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.09. 985,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,292. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.22. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $64.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

