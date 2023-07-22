Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lifted by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.1 %

TSLA traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.02. 161,796,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,723,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $824.13 billion, a PE ratio of 76.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

