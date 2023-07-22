Tevis Investment Management Acquires Shares of 6,676 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Tevis Investment Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

FNDF stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.32.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

