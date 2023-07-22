Tevis Investment Management Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Tevis Investment Management bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $460.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.58 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.97.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.30 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Argus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

