Tevis Investment Management Purchases 1,297 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.5% of Tevis Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Down 0.7 %

Comcast stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

