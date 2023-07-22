Tevis Investment Management Sells 35,550 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Tevis Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,298 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 35,550 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 411,643 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 44,919 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,557 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 21,385 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,084 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 285.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Laurentian cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

GOLD opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

