Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $144.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.35.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $115.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.99. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $80.71 and a 1 year high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.76%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

