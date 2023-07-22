Tezos (XTZ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $17.66 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $808.19 million and approximately $17.66 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008988 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002264 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000947 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002421 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 967,130,611 coins and its circulating supply is 945,963,168 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.