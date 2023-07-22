The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,380 shares of company stock worth $4,205,185 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

CI opened at $293.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.60.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

